https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/partys-blm-activist-admonishes-antifa-boozing-rather-making-autonomous-zone-functional-protest-seattle-police-take-back-precinct-videos/

It looks like the party is over.

Antifa domestic terrorists in Washington state set up an “autonomous zone” in six square blocks in Seattle this week.

On Tuesday “Free Capitol Hill” the Antifa “Autonomous Zone” released its list of demands from the Seattle and Washington State governments.

The list includes reparations, ending the police and free stuff — pretty much what you would expect from a bunch of illiterate leftie kids.

Within 72 hours, things started to fall apart.

The anarchists already ran out of food and declared local rapper Raz Simone as its first warlord.

On Thursday, the police took back the precinct.

Two officers are inside of the precinct cleaning up and the leftists are not happy.

WATCH: (language warning)

A proposal has been made to put a fence back up and lock the police inside.

One BLM activist admonished Antifa for boozing and partying rather than making “CHAZ” a functional protest.

‘This is why we aren’t being taken seriously,’ the Black Lives Matter activist said.

WATCH:

