Several DREAMERs were arrested this past week at the protest-riots in Arizona.

Maxima Guerrero

Illegal immigrant activist and DREAMER Maxima Guerrero was arrested at the riots last week.

She is an illegal alien community activist.

And Maxima Guerrero is violent.

The vehicle occupied by the illegal alien Dreamers, was “loaded with incendiary devices,” according to a high-level Phoenix Police source, who confirmed to Judicial Watch that Maxima Guerrero was among them.

Does anyone believe Maxima will make a law-abiding US citizen?

Judicial Watch reported:

Illegal immigrants protected by an Obama-era amnesty for adults who came to the U.S. as children are among the rioters arrested and charged with crimes in Arizona. One of them, 30-year-old Mexican illegal alien Maxima Guerrero, is a community organizer with a Phoenix-based grassroots migrant justice organization called Puente Movement. She has been shielded from deportation under Obama’s controversial program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) since 2013. The former president issued the DACA executive order after Congress repeatedly rejected legislation offering illegal immigrants similar protections. The failed measure was called Development Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM Act) and DACA recipients are often called “Dreamers.” More than 100,000 DACA applicants have criminal histories, according to figures released late last year by the U.S. government. Many have been arrested for serious crimes such as murder, rape and driving under the influence. The government can deport those charged with crimes, immediately stripping them of the Obama protections but that rarely occurs. The recent Phoenix arrestees were apprehended in the course of criminal behavior, according to a local news report and information obtained by Judicial Watch from police sources on the ground. Guerrero and two other Dreamers were out rioting and looting in a “Justice for George Floyd” protest in downtown Phoenix, city police sources tell Judicial Watch. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said this in the media about the vehicles occupied by the arrested Dreamers: “Those cars were used to fortify and give rocks and water bottles, food to those individuals who were there to commit crime and damage, to do dangerous things to our community.”… …The illegal immigrant Dreamers recently arrested by her officers are Mexican citizens who came to the U.S. illegally as youngsters and enjoy perks and protections that many other undocumented aliens do not. Part of the deal is that they respect law and order to avoid being deported. Instead, they were out at 3 a.m., well past a statewide curfew, and up to no good. A vehicle occupied by the illegal alien Dreamers, was “loaded with incendiary devices,” according to a high-level Phoenix Police source, who confirmed to Judicial Watch that Guerrero was among them. The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) obtained a list from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of those arrested that night. Besides Guerrero they include 26-year-old Jesus Manuel Orona, 21-year-old Roberto Carlos Cortes Mondragon and 22-year-old Johan Montes Cuevas. CIS reported last week that all of the illegal aliens were briefly detained, released on supervision and face deportation in addition to serious criminal charges.

Multiple illegal aliens, including three DACA recipients, were arrested amid violent riots in Phoenix during the weekend, according to reports.

Máxima Guerrero, Johan Montes Cuevas, Roberto Cortes, and Jesus Manuel Orona Prieto were transferred …https://t.co/TUYB1r1btA — 💥💥💥💥💥⓵ⒷⓊⓋ💥💥💥💥💥 (@_1BUV) June 3, 2020

