Andrzej Duda has vowed to “defend children from LGBT ideology” if he wins a second term at presidential elections in Poland later this month.

The Polish president promised to ban the propagation of LGBT ideology in public institutions and the promotion of homosexuality in schools.

“It is a foreign ideology. There is no consent for this phenomenon to happen in our country in any way.” Duda said, stressing that “parents are responsible for the sexual education of their children”.

On Wednesday, he unveiled a ‘Family Charter’ of proposals which includes pledges to preserve and expand popular schemes subsidising pensioners and families who have children.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party politician promised to “protect the interests of the family” from dangers such as pornography and to “defend the institution of marriage”, stressing that the nuclear family is rooted in Polish tradition and is the institution on which society is built.

The national-conservative party’s Family Charter is in sharp contrast to the ‘LGBT+ Charter’ previously signed by Duda’s main opponent in the June 28th presidential race, the liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Included in this declaration was the demand that Polish schools must adopt ‘LGBT-inclusive’ teaching, which adheres to World Health Organization (WHO) and UN-produced ‘comprehensive sex education’ guidelines.

Breitbart London previously reported on the content of these guidelines, which promote transgender ideology, homosexual lifestyles, and “safe access to abortion”. It also encourages the so-called sexual ‘rights’ of children, including that infants under the age of four should be given information about “early childhood masturbation” and “the right to explore gender identities”.

Duda’s promise to protect children from gender ideology has been described by the globalist international media as an “attack on the LGBT community”, and as the president “portraying gay people as enemies”.

Portraying the president and his PiS allies as aggressors in a culture war, Reuters featured a quote from far-left presidential candidate Robert Biedron –who is himself gay — likening the Family Charter to policies favoured by former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler.

“This is a radical document which divides Polish society, introducing standards reminiscent of the most brutal…times of Polish and European history,” he said.

Duda has suffered a decline in popularity over recent months due to economic fallout from coronavirus, but still holds a lead of two per cent over Trzaskowski, according to the latest opinion polls.

