https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/06/11/portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-who-opposes-trumps-racist-border-wall-erected-wall-around-city-hall-n516418

On Tuesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had a plywood wall erected around Portland City Hall to protect the building from rioters and vandals. A sensible move, considering the building has been repeatedly vandalized with graffiti on a near-daily basis since the Black Lives Matter protests started.

A plywood wall is going up around Portland City Hall. pic.twitter.com/Wb3xCvZi4J — Portland Tribune (@ThePortlandTrib) June 9, 2020

According to the Portland Tribune, Wheeler’s office says “cleaning the buildings each day is taking public resources, particularly due to the limestone surface at City Hall. We are looking into the possibility of partnering with the arts community to create murals on the plywood in support of the racial justice movement.”

Obviously, the costs of cleaning the graffiti had to be dealt with, and putting the wall up made sense… so much sense that Wheeler’s hypocrisy did not go unnoticed.

When his own security is at risk, @tedwheeler’s platitudes about not building walls suddenly no longer apply. https://t.co/Ao5ZGu0JLH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020

See, Mayor Wheeler is on the record saying that building walls is racist. “The reality is that we’re living at a time where at the federal level, we have an administration that’s seeking to build a wall to divide us…We have a president who emboldens racist behavior,” Wheeler said during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day speech titled “Building Bridges, Not Walls.”

[embedded content]

But if you thought Wheeler had finally seen the light, unfortunately, he must have had his blatant hypocrisy pointed out, because the wall put up to protect Portland City Hall is now gone, having only lasted 12 hours.

City officials reversed themselves Tuesday and decided to remove plywood walls being erected around City Hall and the Portland Building to protect them from vandalism. The walls were being installed on Tuesday morning because both buildings continue to be marked with graffiti each night of the ongoing protests. The price tag: $30,000. […] “The plywood was intended to protect iconic public buildings and minimize expenses,” Rinehart said. “But we need to put our relationship with the community first. The City of Portland is open for civic engagement — especially now. We need to hear our community’s demands for racial justice, even when those demands take the form of spray paint.”

A spokesperson for the city’s Office of Management and Finance emailed a statement to the Portland Tribune:

This decision was made quickly, from an operational standpoint, in an effort to protect City Hall’s recently renovated limestone exterior. But we quickly realized that we need to start making decisions differently, and think from a community standpoint….Boarding up City Hall is not the message we want to give our community members right now. Even though City Hall is currently closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, it remains a symbol of civic engagement and our commitment to having all voices be heard. We made a mistake, but we’re learning from our mistakes so we can make better decisions in the future.

Got that? Protecting the building sends the wrong message. Apparently “It’s okay to deface this building” is the message Portland officials want to send.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

