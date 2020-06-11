https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trump-says-will-take-back-seattle-anarchists-governor-mayor-fail-act/

President Trump issued a stark warning Wednesday night to Washington State Governor Jay Inslee (D) over his allowing Antifa activists to take over a six block section of Seattle. Trump said if Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) do not act then he would act to take back the city from anarchists.

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!”

TRENDING: Antifa Releases List of Demands After Taking Over 6 Square Block Section in Seattle and Setting Up Armed Security Watch — List Includes Reparations and Ending Police Dept.

This week anarchists established a six block area they call the “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone” with armed guards controlling access and shaking down businesses. Gov. Inslee claimed ignorance when asked about this earlier Wednesday:

Fox News report from Seattle Wednesday night:

