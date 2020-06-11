https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/protester-critically-injured-confederate-soldiers-monument-torn-falls-head/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) The man, believed to be in his thirties, had been part of a group of protesters attempting to topple the statue yesterday evening, WAVY News reported.

According to one witness, the group had attached ropes around the base of the statue and had been pulling away at it for ‘some time’, when the monument eventually gave way and fell forwards.

The man, who has not yet been identified, had been standing directly in front of the statue as it fell, striking him in the head, a witness said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

