http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/af_JKym3FUA/quantum-fifth-state-matter-observed-space-first-time-090312178.html
June 11 – Putting your work up against others’ may be cause for anxiety today. Although you know you are gifted, your style isnt like anyone elses. As a result, you may feel defensive about your work. Instead of getting wrapped up in what your colleagues or competitors are doing, just focus on creating something exceptional yourself. By staying true to your vision, you could ultimately catch the attention of a business owner who’s interested in offering you a job. Your versatility and intelligence are definite assets, so use them to negotiate a good salary.