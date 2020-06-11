https://www.dailywire.com/news/raynard-jackson-don-lemon-joy-reid-are-putting-more-poison-into-the-black-community-than-any-drug-dealer

Visiting the White House on Wednesday, Republican consultant Raynard Jackson scolded MSNBC host Joy Reid and CNN host Don Lemon for hurting black Americans with their liberal views.

Speaking at a race relations roundtable with President Trump alongside HUD Secretary Ben Carson and other black conservative leaders, Raynard Jackson said that Lemon and Reid have injected “more poison” into the black community than any drug dealer or KKK member.

“You got radical liberal journalists like Joy Reid from MSNBC, Don Lemon from CNN, Roland Martin, who are putting more poison into the black community than any drug dealer, who are killing more black folks that any white person with a sheet over their face,” said Jackson, according to Real Clear Politics. “How are they doing it? Spreading these lies about the economy you have, Mr. President, before the virus, was a continuation of Obama. That’s factually not true.”

“I have a degree in accounting. I keep up with the economy,” he continued. “They’re lying. So, to all these folks on MSNBC, CNN, Roland Martin, what, are you afraid to have real black Republicans who know what the hell they’re talking about? If you want to know the truth, if you want us to dissect the Obama economy, let’s do it, and I think Mr. President, your record would win the debate. Thank you.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper expressed dismay on Twitter that the president allowed a black guest at the White House to rip into members of the media that way.

“No one in the news media is above criticism. But for a guest at the White House to accuse [Don Lemon] and others of ‘putting more poison into the black community than any drug dealer’ & ‘killing more black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face’ is sickening,” Tapper tweeted. “In a different time, the WH would distance itself from the comments and apologize to the journalists. Especially at a time of such division and unrest.”

President Trump then touted the accomplishments of his administration, from criminal justice reform to increased job numbers prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The jobs numbers, but you look at all of the things we have done, we have now worked on prison reform, so important, and so many other things that when you look at the economics, when you look at how well the black community has been doing under this administration, nobody has done anything like we have done and a big thing is criminal justice reform,” he said. “I keep hearing about criminal justice reform and then everyone is trying to take the credit and that one I will say we will take the full credit because they couldn’t have done it without us.”

The president then took a swipe at the Obama administration for failing to pass criminal justice reform.

“I’m not sure frankly that the previous administration tried. They may have, but they certainly couldn’t get it done and the people that came into my office really, really asking very nicely for help, these are not people that are supporters of mine, but once we got it they took the full credit for themselves and that is okay too, but we got done criminal justice reform and all of the other things,” he said.

