President Trump called in National Guard troops from several states after far left rioters and looters defaced the Lincoln Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, attacked DC police and torched the historic St. John’s Church near the White House.

The South Carolina National Guard reportedly ordered pizza from a local restaurant. The pizza contained glass pieces according to guard members.

The Washington DC Mayor eventually kicked the National Guard out of several local hotels.

The Military Times reported:

While deployed in Washington, D.C., responding to protests, two soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard discovered glass in their pizza, a new report says. The soldiers were staying at the Marriott Marquis Hotel and used Uber Eats to deliver the pizza from an unnamed local establishment, the Post and Courier reports, citing a Defense Department report on the incident. But upon its arrival, the soldiers found the pizza had pieces of glass baked into the dough and cheese. The soldiers weren’t harmed, and the S.C. National Guard believes it was an isolated incident. “The service members are okay. It was a single incident. Their command said the Soldiers were advised to file a report with local police department. From my understanding they chose not to. There is no additional information to report,” Capt. Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the S.C. National Guard, said in an email to Military Times.

