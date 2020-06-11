https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/report-palestinians-prefer-living-netanyahu-abbas/

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) There may be a huge gap between the opinions of Palestinian Authority (PA) officials and PA residents concerning Israel’s sovereignty plans, Channel 13’s Arab affairs commentator Zvi Yehezkeli reported on Tuesday.

Yehezkeli interviewed several Arab residents of Judea and Samaria about their opinions on Israel applying sovereignty over portions of the territories. Some were interviewed openly, while other interviews were documented with hidden camera glasses.

“It is a million times better for Israel to be responsible for the entire territory. We’re ready to live under Israel’s military boots rather than under the head of Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas],” one person said.

