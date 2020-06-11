http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qQRzeftUAwk/

The city of Jacksonville, Florida, will serve as the host city to “celebrate President Trump’s acceptance of nomination,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Thursday.

While the RNC’s Executive Committee voted unanimously to allow the “official business” of the convention to occur in Charlotte, North Carolina, the celebration of Trump’s nomination has been moved to Jacksonville due to North Carolina’s current coronavirus restrictions.

“The selection of Jacksonville comes after Governor Roy Cooper refused to provide assurances that this celebration could occur in Charlotte, North Carolina,” the press release stated.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” McDaniel said in a statement. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020.”

“We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months,” she added:

We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump‘s acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville! Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 12, 2020

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry (R) pitched the city as a potential replacement following reports of Trump and the RNC looking elsewhere.

“Today’s announcement is a huge win for the City of Jacksonville to host the celebration of President Trump’s acceptance of the nomination,” Curry said in a statement.

“The opportunity to highlight all our city has to offer and the tremendous economic impact is one I enthusiastically welcome, and we look forward to hosting an exciting event for all delegates and guests to enjoy,” he added.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who also promoted the Sunshine State as an alternative, was pleased by the news.

“Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump,” said DeSantis.

“Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship, and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history,” he added.

The celebration will take place at Jacksonville’s 15,000 seat VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. More details are forthcoming, per the release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

