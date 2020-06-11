https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rnc-trump-convention-jacksonville/2020/06/11/id/971803

In a Thursday night tweet, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said Jacksonville would host the convention proceedings this summer as President Donald Trump accepts the party’s nomination for the November race.

Tweeted McDaniel:

“We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump’s acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville. Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory. “We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!”

The convention in August had been set for Charlotte, North Carolina, but Trump was insistent the important political event not be hampered by mask or social distancing rules related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Charlotte officials rejected those conditions, saying public safety took precedence.

And so the event is to be moved. It has been scheduled for Aug. 24-27.

Democrats, at their own summer convention earlier in August, are expected to nominate former Vice President Joe Biden.

