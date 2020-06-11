https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stone-homeraid-gestapo-fbi/2020/06/11/id/971792

Political consultant and former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone decried the “Gestapo-style raid” on his home in January 2019 to Newsmax TV on Thursday, as well as the award bestowed on CNN for its coverage of the event by the White House Correspondents Association.

“I was arrested when 29 heavily armed FBI agents stormed my home in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 25 for a non-violent, white-collar process crime, six of them allegedly,” Stone said on “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “It was really a Gestapo-style raid, and lo and behold, CNN just happens to get there 14 minutes before the FBI to set up a camera tripod.”

Stone was charged with lying to the FBI, obstruction of an official proceeding and witness tampering following the raid, the result of special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

Mueller’s team was charged with probing if the Trump campaign conspired with Russian government officials to influence the 2016 election. It found no evidence existed.

However, Stone insinuated someone on the investigative team unlawfully disclosed information about the raid of his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to CNN.

“Sara Murray, who is a correspondent for CNN, at 6:05 (a.m.), five minutes after I’ve been arrested, emails a draft of my indictment, which is sealed at that point, which has no PACER, or court markings on it, or time stamp, but this is the first my lawyer hears of it,” Stone said. “Therefore, you have absolute proof that CNN knew of my arrest and indictment prior to the documents being signed at 9:30 in the morning by a magistrate in D.C.”

Stone has until June 30 to report to federal prison to begin serving a 40-month sentence for his conviction.

