Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested black communities will suffer the most if police are disbanded or defunded because violent crime is “tremendously disproportionate” in African American-dominated areas.

Giuliani, who was mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001, told Newsmax TV on Thursday that calls to defund or disband police departments in the wake of protests and riots over the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis “absurd.”

“I brought homicide down 60% in New York City,” Giuliani said on “Spicer & Co.” “And I did it by adding 5,000 police officers. And the major beneficiaries of that were African Americans.”

Giuliani cited statistics by saying in Minneapolis 79% of the murder victims, suspects, and murderers are blacks.

“Now why are the suspects important?” he asked rhetorically. “Because the suspects are generated from other blacks. The police don’t go select the African Americans to arrest. Somebody calls in, gives information, says the person who raped me was of such and such a race, looked like this. So this idea of racism is really overdone.

“The reason for the confrontations in the black community being disproportionate to the white community is because violent crime is tremendously disproportionate. And the police are called into the black areas.”

But if police are reduced, as he referenced New York Mayor Bill de Blasio suggested Sunday he would do by shifting funding from the cops to social and youth programs, Giuliani said crime would spike.

“So when De Blasio gets rid of the police, you can expect that murders are going go back to what they were under [Mayor David] Dinkins,” Giuliani said.

