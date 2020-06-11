https://www.theblaze.com/news/school-police-kid-bb-gun

A Maryland school official

called the police on an 11-year-old boy after the teacher reportedly saw a BB gun in the child’s room during virtual instruction.

What are the details?

According to WBFF-TV, a police officer visited the home of the fifth-grader following the incident.

Courtney Lancaster, the child’s mother and a Navy veteran, told the station that the child is in the process of becoming an Eagle Scout and is enrolled in Baltimore County Schools.

“[An officer] explained to me that he was here to search for weapons, in my home,” Lancaster said.

The child has reportedly taken a variety of lessons related to outdoor sportsmanship, including archery lessons.

Lancaster said that a school official phoned authorities because they were concerned over seeing a BB gun mounted on the child’s wall. The teacher reportedly took a screenshot of the child’s room and passed it along to the school’s resource officer, who turned the information over to local authorities.

Lancaster told WBFF that the school’s principal complained that the child having a BB gun in his room was like bringing a gun to school.

“This is despicable,” Lancaster said. “I had no idea what in the world [the police visit] could be over? BB guns never even once entered my mind. How many 11-year-old boys have BB guns?”

She also said that she is not happy that a teacher took a screenshot of her son in her home.

“It’s absolutely scary to think about,” Lancaster admitted. “Who are on these calls? Who do we have viewing your children and subsequently taking these screenshots that can be sent anywhere or used for any purpose?”

Lancaster also said that she takes issue with the fact that no one at the school contacted her before sending police to her home.

“So, what are the parameters? Where are the lines drawn? If my son is sitting at the kitchen island next to a butcher block, does that constitute a weapon? It’s not allowed at school, right? So, would my home then be searched because he’s sitting next to a butcher block,” Lancaster reasoned. “I feel like parents need to be made aware of what the implications are, what the expectations are.”

Has the school responded to the incident?

In a statement, a spokesperson for the district said, “Our longstanding policy is not to debate individual circumstances through the media. There are multiple ways for families to share concerns with us. In general terms, the safety of students and staff is our chief concern, whether we are meeting in classrooms or via continuity of learning.”

