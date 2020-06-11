https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/502222-seattle-mayor-responds-to-trump-go-back-to-your-bunker

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) mocked President TrumpDonald John TrumpFed chairman warns of ‘long road’ to recovery House panel again presses Pentagon leaders to testify on military’s role in protests A ‘sacred trust,’ from George Marshall to Jim Mattis MORE on Wednesday, calling on him to “go back to your bunker” after he criticized her response to demonstrations.

“Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker,” Durkan tweeted.

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Durkan’s tweet comes after Trump took to Twitter to condemn the mayor and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeMillions of Americans frustrated by delayed unemployment checks Trump rule limits states from blocking pipeline projects Inslee says Trump coronavirus response akin to if FDR called Pearl Harbor ‘a hoax’ MORE (D) for their handling of demonstrations after protesters briefly took over City Hall and declared the Capitol Hill neighborhood a police-free autonomous zone.

Trump, who last week threatened to send the military into U.S. cities where there were protests, said he would get involved if the leaders didn’t regain control of the city.

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!” he added in a separate post.

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Durkan’s tweet referenced reports that Trump was moved to the White House bunker after demonstrations in Washington, D.C., briefly breached barricades surrounding the building.

Cities around the country have been demonstrating against police brutality and police treatment of minority populations following the death of Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody after a former officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In Seattle, protesters temporarily took City Hall and called for the defunding of the police department and Durkan’s resignation. The demonstrators have created the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood after police evacuated the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

