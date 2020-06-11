https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/seattle-officials-deliver-porta-potties-support-antifa-mayor-defends-autonomous-zone-chaz-not-lawless-wasteland-anarchist-insurrection/

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan

Far left Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan lashed out at President Trump on Thursday evening and threw her support behind the leftist insurrection.

President Trump fired a warning shot to radical Democrat governor Jay Inslee and the Seattle Mayor on Thursday.

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!” Trump said in a tweet.

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Antifa domestic terrorists in Washington state set up an “autonomous zone” dubbed “CHAZ” in six square blocks in Seattle this week.

On Tuesday “Free Capitol Hill” the Antifa “Autonomous Zone” released its list of demands from the Seattle and Washington State governments.

The domestic terrorists are shaking down businesses, set up armed guards and violently attack anyone who dares question their insurrection.

The anarchists also declared local rapper Raz Simone as its first warlord.

The Seattle Mayor totally supports this lawlessness.

The Mayor lashed out at President Trump.

It’s clear @realDonaldTrump doesn’t understand what’s happening on five square blocks of our City. Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill has for decades been a place for free speech, community, and self expression. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Mayor Durkan insisted CHAZ is not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection and called the domestic terrorists who are currently occupying the land “peaceful.”

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ is not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection – it is a peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief and their desire to build a better world. Given his track record, it’s not hard to believe that Trump is wrong, yet again. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

The unhinged Mayor said CHAZ is full of the “painting of Black Lives Matter along Pine Street, food trucks, spaghetti potlucks, teach-ins, and movies.”

For the thousands of individuals who have been on Capitol Hill, I think you’ve seen what I’ve seen: The painting of Black Lives Matter along Pine Street, food trucks, spaghetti potlucks, teach-ins, and movies. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Durkan also said she will not allow the military into Seattle.

“It is unconstitutional and illegal to send the military to Seattle. We will not allow this to happen,” she said.

I also want to be clear as I have stated publicly previously – it is unconstitutional and illegal to send the military to Seattle. We will not allow this to happen. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Seattle officials enabled the terrorists by bringing in porta potties and other supplies.

WATCH:

