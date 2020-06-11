http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KirvcaSoUnM/

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday authorized Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to issue subpoenas related to Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia.

The committee voted 12-10 to approve the authorization to allow Graham to issue subpoenas for documents and testimony from former Obama administration officials to include James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper, John Brennan, and Sally Yates.

“I want to know why all these counterintelligence investigations were opened to begin with. I think we need to look long and hard at how these investigations got off the rails,” Graham said.

“This Committee is not going to sit on the sidelines and simply move on. I can assure you we’re not going to be deterred,” he added. “If we have to do it by ourselves, we will. The American people deserve answers to these questions and we intend to get them.”

The subpoena authorization gives the Graham the ability to issue a subpoena for witnesses, documents, or other materials.

That includes documents and communications referenced in, and testimony at a hearing or deposition of any individual named or identified by pseudonym, in the Justice Department Inspector General’s report on FISA abuses.

It also includes documents and communications related to, and the testimony at a hearing or deposition of any current or former executive branch official or employee involved in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation — including investigations opened under the Crossfire Hurricane umbrella — or the receipt or analysis of reports prepared by Christopher Steele, known as the Steele dossier.

It includes documents, communications, and testimony at a hearing or deposition related to any aforementioned matter from the following officials:

Trisha Anderson; Brian Auten; James Baker; William Barr; Dana Boente; Jennifer Boone; John Brennan; James Clapper; Kevin Clinesmith; James Comey; Patrick Conlon; Michael Dempsey; Stuart Evans; Tashina Gauhar; Carl Ghattas; Curtis Heide; Kathleen Kavalec; David Laufman; Stephen Laycock; Jacob Lew; Loretta Lynch; Andrew McCabe; Mary McCord; Denis McDonough; Arthur McGlynn; Jonathan Moffa; Sally Moyer; Mike Neufield; Sean Newell; Victoria Nuland; Bruce Ohr; Nellie Ohr; Stephanie L. O’Sullivan; Lisa Page; Joseph Pientka; John Podesta; Samantha Power; E.W. “Bill” Priestap; Sarah Raskin; Steve Ricchetti; Susan Rice; Rod Rosenstein; Gabriel Sanz-Rexach; Nathan Sheets; Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall; Glenn Simpson; Steve Somma; Peter Strzok; Michael Sussman; Adam Szubin; Jonathan Winer; Christopher Wray; and Sally Yates.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

