As the Black Lives Matter movement sweeps the world following the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, J.D. Greear, president of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), has called upon his flock to say the phrase “black lives matter” while acknowledging the troubled views expressed by the group Black Lives Matter.

In a Facebook address, Greear condemned the use of the phrase “all lives matter” because it fails to emphasize the importance of black lives.

“Southern Baptists, we need to say it clearly as a gospel issue: Black lives matter,” Greear said, as reported by Fox News. “Of course black lives matter. Our black brothers and sisters are made in the image of God. Black lives matter because Jesus died for them.”

Greear emphasized that the death of George Floyd helped to shed light on injustices “that our black brothers and sisters have been telling us for years.” Though he advised people to say the phrase “black lives matter,” he recognized the troublesome views expressed by the group.

“And, oh by the way, let’s not respond by saying ‘all lives matter,’” Greear said. “I do not align myself with the Black Lives Matter organization, and I think saying bold things like ‘defund the police’ is unhelpful and deeply disrespectful to many public servants who bravely put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect us.”

“But I know that we need to take a deep look at our police systems and structures and ask what we’re missing,” he continued. “Where are we missing the mark? And I’ll say that we do that because black lives matter.”

Rev. Dwight McKissic, pastor of the predominantly black Cornerstone Baptist Church, told the Houston Chronicle that he was “thankful beyond measure” for Greear’s statement.

“It’s almost surreal to me that it would come off the lips of a president of the Southern Baptist Convention,” McKissic said. “It’s true, it’s right, and it should have been said 50 years ago.”

Dr. Ronnie Floyd, CEO and president of the SBC executive committee, told Fox News in a statement that this is a moment for change in America.

“It is clear that change is imperative,” said Floyd. “We often find ourselves chasing after the winds of our own preferences, opinions, issues, and social media streams, but we must reimagine a new future together built around a unified Great Commission vision.”

Given the views expressed by the group Black Lives Matter, which includes defunding the police, a rejection of the “western-prescribed nuclear family,” and a desire to “dismantle cisgender privilege” – views seemingly outside the original framework – conservatives have avoided the BLM phrase while finding other ways to express solidarity with the black community. Some have said “All Black Lives Matter” to express a more wholistic message that includes black unborn babies and black cops while others have said “Black Life Matters.”

