Antifa=Terrorism
It’s time to take the horribly liberal media to task about antifa. The self-labeled “anti-fascists” are anything but. If, however, one peruses the mainstream media (aka “The Enemy of the People) one would find almost nothing sinister about these terrorists.
Much of the violence we have seen in the past couple of weeks has been coordinated by the antifa crowd. I’ve been very derisive of what’s been going on but I will say that I do believe that some of the protesters were sincere and didn’t want any violence.
Antifa’s “autonomous,” “cop free” zone in Seattle, Washington, following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. (Townhall Media/Julio Rosas)
Having said that, I will now say they should have checked out who they were getting into bed with.
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.