https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/06/11/the-morning-briefing-antifa-deserves-a-military-response-n516040

Antifa=Terrorism

It’s time to take the horribly liberal media to task about antifa. The self-labeled “anti-fascists” are anything but. If, however, one peruses the mainstream media (aka “The Enemy of the People) one would find almost nothing sinister about these terrorists.

Much of the violence we have seen in the past couple of weeks has been coordinated by the antifa crowd. I’ve been very derisive of what’s been going on but I will say that I do believe that some of the protesters were sincere and didn’t want any violence.

Antifa’s “autonomous,” “cop free” zone in Seattle, Washington, following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. (Townhall Media/Julio Rosas)

Having said that, I will now say they should have checked out who they were getting into bed with.

PJM Linktank

Jay Inslee Laughs About Antifa’s Rebellion in Seattle as He Demobilizes National Guard

Trump to Inslee Amid Seattle Antifa Revolt: ‘Take Back Your City NOW. If You Don’t, I Will.’

Report: Antifa Sets Up Mafia-Like Shakedown Racket In Seattle ‘No Cop’ Zone

This Astonishing Video Shows That Black Lives Matter Protesters Don’t Care About Facts

Joe Biden and the NAACP Kick ‘Defund the Police’ to the Curb

Facing Harassment from Trans Activists, J.K. Rowling Defends… Donald Trump

And Then They Came for Columbus

Kill Academia. Harvard Nanoscience Professor Indicted for Concealing Work for Communist China, Wuhan University of Technology

Georgia Election Disaster a National Preview of November

Weird how this works, huh? Protestors Fear the Spread of Deadly COVID-19 They’re Probably Responsible for Spreading

#KAGA GOP Finds a New Location for August Convention

Seattle’s Autonomous Anarchist Zone Learns a Hilarious Lesson About Theft

Never go full Krugman. Paul Krugman Goes Full Nazi in Canceling Prominent Economics Prof

Merriam-Webster to Make Orwellian Update to the Definition of ‘Racism’

If You’re White and They’re Not, It’ll Always Be Your Fault

China’s Communists Aim to Rewrite the Bible to ‘Create a New Version of Christianity’

The Forgotten President Who Was a Hero to Black Americans

CAIR Files Suit: Professor Is ‘Disapproving of Islam’

MALICIOUS: Holly Springs Is Still Prosecuting Pastor Whose Church Burned Down

Facing Harassment from Trans Activists, J.K. Rowling Defends… Donald Trump

VIP

Antifa’s ‘Police-Free’ Alt-Seattle Admits Need for Something That Sounds a Lot Like Police…

This was a long one!

LIVE NOW: Exclusive VIP Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Kruiser, and Preston

VIP Gold

Are Gig-Economy Promotions For Black-Owned Restaurants Legal?

From the Mothership and Beyond

As OH House Considers “Stand Your Ground” Bill, Critics Call It Racist

Seattle Protest Charge Proves Ghost Gun Legislation Futility

Portland’s Gun Violence Reduction Task Force Axed By Mayor

The Second Act of the Flynn Case Has Begun…and It’s a Total Circus

In case you’re wonder how up in your business the lefties want to be: NYC Releases Strange New ‘Sex Guidelines’

Biden Senior Advisor: We Know Everyone Wants a Black Female VP But…

The One Thing ‘Defund the Police’ Advocates All Have in Common

WATCH: Symone Sanders Tells Despicable Lie About President Trump on ‘The View’

Friendly Reminder: Multiple Studies Don’t Back Up Any of the Black Lives Matter Talking Points

Unfortunately, Batman Must Be Canceled

Dana Loesch Nails the Left for Its Attempt to Cancel “Gone With The Wind”

Foreign Matters Podcast: George and I Rant about COVID-19 Politics

Police Officer Writes a Heartbreaking Opinion Piece About What It’s Like to Be a Cop In Woke America

You May Be Surprised by Mitt Romney’s Predictions for November

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone Has Already Had Its First Incident Of Self-Appointed-Police Violence

The Return Of MAGA: Trump Sets First Rally In Months For June 19 In Tulsa

The Conventional Mullet: RNC Business Up Front In NC, Party Back In FL?

WaPo video convinces Amy Siskind that Tucker Carlson has blood on his hands and should face trial for his role in deaths and violence

Flashback: Thread on Dem & media spin about peaceful (instead of ‘mostly peaceful’) Tea Party rallies years ago provides quite a contrast

The Kruiser Kabana

Stevie Ray will actually f you up. Got to see him live once.

[embedded content]

I think it’s time we all got together for brunch.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

