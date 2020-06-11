https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/06/11/the-warlord-will-see-you-now-armed-rebels-illegally-require-id-to-get-into-seattle-autonomous-zone-n517772

Police report that armed rebels are now requiring ID to get into Seattle’s anarchist utopia, known as CHAZ. The better to keep out the rabble who want an audience with Raz, the new feudal warlord.

When he’s not performing his warlord duties for CHAZ, Raz Simone is a rapper, who is fond of gold chains, Che Guevara berets, “wife-beater” shirts, and his AK-47. Raz, the warlord, isn’t afraid to inflict a needed beatdown of certain live streamers.

CHAZ has turned into a six-block hellscape of cement blocks, orange Jersey barriers, janky signs, garbage, and tents. It’s Occupy, but without the rapes and trickling urine down the street.

Don’t worry, there’s still time.

Raz, Seattle’s Visigoth

Raz’s serfs, along with the Black Lives Matter, antifa, and anarchist rabble, have now upped their game. In addition to running protection and extortion rackets, the Black Lives Matter and antifa rabble have taken up arms and begun to require people coming into their six-block CHAZ territory to show identification.

Who says “stop and frisk” isn’t alive and well?

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says that armed protesters are requiring people to show ID to get inside the encampment.

We have heard that there are armed people patrolling (she puts her hands into scare quotes) at 12th and Pine. Of course, this is very concerning, especially because we don’t know who these people are. We’ve also received report that these armed people maybe demanding payment from business owners in payment for protection. We’ve also heard that they may demanding to see identification from people who live in the area. This is not legal. And we ask anyone who may be experiencing this to come forward and file a police report so that we can investigate these crimes.

“This is not legal.” That’s quite a knee slapper … as if anything about this place is legal.

Furthermore, you can be excused for your confusion. We were told that requiring ID was racist.

But it turns out that ID is not racist if you’re manning the barricades at the CHAZ dystopia.

Add this to your list of things for which you’re required to have ID – except for voting, of course. Showing ID to exercise your most important function as a U.S. citizen is legal but alas “racist.”

So assume the position and cough up your pocket litter.

Raz the Warlord will see you now.

