The Democrat Party is the Party of Hate.

Democrats were the slave owners in the South that pushed for the Kansas-Nebraska Act that promoted slavery beyond the South. They were the state leaders who voted to leave the Union after the first Republican President, Abraham Lincoln was elected.

After thousands of Americans lives were lost in the Civil War the Democrats were the ones who killed Northerners who attempted to help Black Americans and former slaves vote. Democrats started the Ku Klux Klan which was the activist wing of the Democratic Party.

On September 28, 1868, a mob of Democrats massacred nearly 300 African-American Republicans in Opelousas, Louisiana. The savagery began when racist Democrats attacked a newspaper editor, a white Republican and schoolteacher for ex-slaves. Several African-Americans rushed to the assistance of their friend, and in response, Democrats went on a “Negro hunt,” killing every African-American (all of whom were Republicans) in the area they could find. (Via Grand Old Partisan)

Democrats in hoods slaughtered hundreds of Republicans and blacks across the country. They beat and threatened and murdered Republicans for standing with the black man.

On April 20, 1871 the Republicans passed the anti-Ku Klux Klan Act outlawing Democratic terrorist groups. However, the Democrat Party revived the KKK in the 20th Century. The Democrat KKK members hid their identities behind head coverings so not to be recognized by the people whose property they were destroying or whose lives they were taking. Democrat Robert Byrd was a KKK member and he served longer in the Senate than any American ever. Hillary Clinton praised him upon his death.

The history of the United States is filled with violent Democrat racists.

It is the nature of the party.

Today Democrat Nancy Pelosi called for the removal of all Confederate statues from public places.

What about all of the racist Democrats, Nancy?

Woodrew Wilson, Harry Trump, Lyndon Johnson, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Reobert Byrd,etc.

What about all of the racist Democrats.

It the violent leftist mob starts tearing down statues of American racists there won’t be any Democrat statues left!

