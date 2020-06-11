https://www.dailywire.com/news/threats-to-cancel-j-k-rowling-grow-amid-transgender-controversy

Acclaimed author J.K. Rowling remains defiant in the face of radical LGBTQ activists demanding she recant her staunchly feminist views on transgenderism. Following a heartfelt, lengthy essay she penned doubling down on her position, the speculation now is whether or not Hollywood will cancel the “Harry Potter” franchise entirely.

“What J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Views Could Mean for ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise — and ‘Harry Potter’ Fans,” Variety wrote in its incendiary headline for an article that included quote after quote from prominent fans calling for her cancelation.

The far-left LGBTQ activist group GLAAD told Variety that Warner Bros. – the studio that owns the film rights to the “Harry Potter” franchise – must publicly rebuke her statements.

“J.K. Rowling proactively spreads misinformation and has refused conversations with LGBTQ leaders who merely want to have a dialogue and let her know the negative impact that these tweets have,” Anthony Ramos, GLAAD’s head of celebrity talent, told the outlet. “A generation raised on J.K.’s own books about embracing differences is now making their voices loud and clear and if she refuses dialogue, then companies that partner with her should tell the community where they stand. Studios, networks, and brands affiliated with J.K. Rowling owe it to their transgender employees and consumers to speak out against her inaccurate and hurtful comments.”

Universal Parks & Resorts, which hosts the “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in Los Angeles and Orlando, told Deadline in a statement, “Our core values include diversity, inclusion and respect for all our guests, as well as our team members. Our theme parks are places where people and families of all types are welcome to enjoy their time together. Beyond that, we have no further comment.”

Both actors Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne have denounced the author’s anti-trans views.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, J.K. Rowling invited another wave of hate when she essentially said that the concept of transgenderism erases the struggles of women across the world.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” Rowling tweeted, as reported by Fox News. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” she continued.

In response, Rowling penned a heartfelt essay about her experiences as a woman, arguing that the concept of men becoming women erases womanhood entirely.

“It isn’t enough for women to be trans allies,” she wrote. “Women must accept and admit that there is no material difference between trans women and themselves. But, as many women have said before me, ‘woman’ is not a costume. ‘Woman’ is not an idea in a man’s head. ‘Woman’ is not a pink brain, a liking for Jimmy Choos or any of the other sexist ideas now somehow touted as progressive.”

