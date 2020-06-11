https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/leftist-protest

OMG! Remember the recent viral video about the NYPD officer who allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old 19 times? It turns out the officer fired shots at a 34-year-old suspected gunman who’d just shot another man. The story is one of many recent lies against police officers to spread across the nation quicker than COVID-19 spread across the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Here’s some irony — police presence at a protest exists for one reason: to maintain order. Without a police presence, protesters could compromise their position if counter-protesters show and attempt to disband the protest.

If a protest is genuinely peaceful, having cops on-site ensures safety for participants. The moment a demonstration evolves into riot mode, the police’s mission of keeping order remains the same. So, the next time a leftist advocates to abolish the police, wish them luck in future protests in a world where protester protection is no longer a thing.

Steven Crowder is genuinely doing the Lord’s work by exposing the lies spread on social media. Top lie number four …

[embedded content] Steven looks at some of the most recent stories about police treating protesters unfairly and uncovers the full context of these videos, revealing that they …

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

