(DAILY CALLER) Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, is running for county commissioner in Florida and says she disagrees with demands to defund the police that some have called for in the wake of George Floyd’s death, according to the Guardian.

Martin was 17-years-old when he was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012, a community watch volunteer who plead self defense and was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges. Fulton has kept a close eye on the protests over the death of George Floyd — her son’s death helping spark the Black Lives Matter movement — and told the Guardian she doesn’t agree with calls to “defund the police.”

“I think we need more police,” she said “We need police with better standards, and police with better ethics and better work habits.”

