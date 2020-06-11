https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-campaign-murtaugh/2020/06/11/id/971735

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign Thursday slammed presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden for saying his “biggest fear” is that Trump will try to “steal the election.” Trump’s team said that it was the Obama administration that “tried to subvert” the 2016 election.

“This is just another brainless conspiracy theory from Joe Biden as he continues to try to undermine confidence in our elections,” Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, said in a statement to Newsmax. “President Trump has been clear that he will accept the results of the 2020 election.”

Biden made his comments Wednesday night on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and also told show host Trevor Noah that he is “absolutely convinced” that the military will escort Trump from the White House if he refuses to give up power if he loses in November.

“It was the Obama administration that tried to subvert an election by spying on the Trump campaign in 2016,” Murtaugh said in response. “Biden himself was part of the effort to sabotage the incoming Trump administration because they couldn’t live with President Trump’s victory.”

Last summer, Trump told NBC’s Chuck Todd that he would “100%” accept the results of the 2020 election if he lost it.

“You lose, you’ll be like, you’re not going to like it but you walk out,” Todd said.

Trump responded that at a speech, he’d said, “‘Watch. We’ll drive the media crazy. Let’s go for a third time and then a fourth,’ and some of the media said, ‘He’s going to do it.'”

