Sorry Washington. You knew what zeros the Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Governor Jay Inslee were already, but it’s confirmed all over again. And it’s right there in print for you all to see.

Durkan and Inslee’s reaction to President Trump’s urging via Twitter to “take back your city” showed in how much contempt they hold law abiding citizens. It’s as if they loved violent anarchist rabble more than they love their constituents. Maybe they do.

Wednesday night Trump tweeted that Governor Inslee was being “played” by the violent Black Lives Matter and antifa who have taken over the East Seattle Police Precinct and six blocks around it.

Scenes from the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ According to one activist in the zone – “It’s people who are realizing their power and it’s really special. I am glad I got to be part of starting it. They want to do something with the building, like a community center.” pic.twitter.com/x9ojr1uurn — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslweb) June 11, 2020

Seattle Utopia or Thunderdome?

He told them to “take back your city NOW” or he would.

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Both attempted to dunk on Trump, at the expense of their citizens.

I repeat. They taunted the president instead of taking his message — and their own jobs — seriously.

Durkan responded to the president that Trump “should go back to your bunker.”

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Seattle Is In Trouble

Inslee, who earlier in the day pretended not to know about the so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ), the area taken over by anarchists from BLM and antifa, recovered himself enough to chide the president.

“A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting.”

A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting. https://t.co/O6i04qmZ9v — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 11, 2020

Is “stoop tweeting” a thing?

On Thursday, Trump was back and this time brought would-be Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden into the conversation, telling him he should “leave his basement” and talk to his “radical Left BOSSES.”

Sleepy Joe Biden refuses to leave his basement “sanctuary” and tell his Radical Left BOSSES that they are heading in the wrong direction. Tell them to get out of Seattle now. Liberal Governor @JayInslee is looking “the fool”. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Here’s a pro tip for the mayor and governor. You may not like Trump. Some or many of your constituents may not like Trump. But Trump’s right. You should save your city. Your Trump Derangement Syndrome affliction doesn’t mean that you don’t protect your citizens or follow the law because you don’t like him.

I believe you needed to hear that because it seems as if you don’t know.

You’re welcome.

