During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel released on Thursday, President Trump stated that he wouldn’t allow Seattle to “be occupied” and “If we have to go in, we’re going to go in.” Trump also urged Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) to use the National Guard but stated that “one way or the other, it’s going to get done. These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city.”

Trump said, “If there were more toughness, you wouldn’t have the kind of devastation that you had in Minneapolis and in Seattle. I mean, let’s see what’s going on in Seattle. But I will tell you if they don’t straighten that situation out, we’re going to straighten it out.”

He added, “What I mean is very simple, we’re not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists. … If we have to go in, we’re going to go in. The governor’s either going to do it, let the governor do it, he’s got great National Guard troops, he’ll — he can do it. But one way or the other, it’s going to get done. These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city.”

