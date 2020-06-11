https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia/2020/06/11/id/971650

President Donald Trump got over 100,000 more votes in this week’s Georgia primary than Joe Biden.

According to the most recent results posted by The Washington Post, Trump received 809,881 votes in the state’s Republican primary, while Biden collected 702,460 votes in the Democrats’ contest.

Trump ran unopposed, while Biden faced candidates who had already dropped out of the race. Still, the president received more votes than Biden and the second place Democrat in the contest, Sen. Bernie Sanders, (82,017 votes ) combined.

According to Newsweek, Trump outperformed former President Barack Obama’s totals from the Georgia primary in 2012. Obama also was unopposed in the state and collected 139,273 votes.

And it is not the first time Trump has exceeded Obama’s results.

In the Iowa caucuses, Trump received over 30,000 more votes than Obama did in 2012, according to Newsweek. And in New Hampshire, Trump got nearly 130,000 votes, more than twice as many as Obama received in 2012.

The Trump and Biden campaigns did not respond to requests for comments from Newsweek prior to publication.

