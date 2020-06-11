https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/trump-international-criminal-court-leave-americans-alone/

President Trump on Thursday announced a crackdown on the behavior of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which repeatedly has considered the prosecution of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

He issued an executive order that authorizes sanctions against any individual involved any such investigation. It orders Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to block any assets in the United States of ICC members involved.

A statement from the White House said it’s part of the president’s commitment to protecting American service members and defending the national sovereignty of the United States.

“The president has also authorized the expansion of visa restrictions against International Criminal Court officials and their family members,” the statement said.

“The United States is not a State Party to the Rome Statute and has repeatedly rejected the International Criminal Court’s assertions of jurisdiction over United States personnel,” the statement said. “The International Criminal Court’s actions are an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty. The International Criminal Court was established to provide accountability for war crimes, but in practice it has been an unaccountable and ineffective international bureaucracy that targets and threatens United States personnel as well as personnel of our allies and partners.”

The statement explained the U.S. and others repeatedly have called for the ICC to adopt reforms while the court continues “to pursue politically motivated investigations against us and our allies, including Israel.”

Further, the White House is concerned “corruption and misconduct” within the office of the prosecutor at the court.

“The United States will continue to use any means necessary to protect our citizens and our allies from unjust prosecution by the International Criminal Court,” the statement said.

The president has been critical of the ICC. One year ago, he imposed moderate travel restrictions on ICC employees.

The ICC had decided on its own that it had jurisdiction over issues in Afghanistan.

Reuters reported: “ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate possible crimes committed between 2003 and 2014, including alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taliban, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and, to a lesser extent, by US forces and the CIA.”

The president notified Congress that he had declared a “national emergency with respect to the attempts by the International Criminal Court to assert authority over United States personnel without the consent of the United States, and over personnel of countries that are allies of the United States without these governments’ consent.”

Trump said he finds “that the situation with respect to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its illegitimate assertions of jurisdiction over personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including the ICC prosecutor’s investigation into actions allegedly committed by United States military, intelligence, and other personnel in or relating to Afghanistan, threatens to subject current and former United States Government and allied officials to harassment, abuse, and possible arrest.”

His statement said, “These actions on the part of the ICC, in turn, threaten to infringe upon the sovereignty of the United States and impede the critical national security and foreign policy work of United States Government and allied officials, and thereby threaten the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

Congress also has had concerns. In 2002, it enacted the American Service-Members’ Protection Act which “rejected the ICC’s overbroad, non-consensual assertions of jurisdiction.”

The president said that while the United States remains committed to accountability and to the peaceful cultivation of international order, the ICC and parties to the Rome Statute must respect the decisions of the United States and other countries not to subject their personnel to the ICC’s jurisdiction.

