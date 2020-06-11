https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/trump-seattle-take-back-city-now/

(BREITBART) President Donald Trump demanded Wednesday that officials in Seattle take back the portion of their city occupied by a group of radical left protesters.

“Radical Left Governor Jay Inslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Take back your city NOW.”

The radical group of protesters blocked off six blocks in the city of Seattle, including Capitol Hill, declaring it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” and they issued a list of demands to authorities on Wednesday. Gov. Inslee said during a press conference on Wednesday he was unaware of the problem.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

