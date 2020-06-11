https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/uber-eats-policy-favoring-black-businesses-illegal-discrimination-says-law-professor/

(AMERICAN SPECTATOR) The food delivery company Uber Eats announced June 4 they would no longer require customers to pay delivery fees to receive food from black-owned businesses through the end of 2020.

But that policy is illegal under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a law professor who has litigated civil rights cases for the ACLU told The American Spectator.

Under Uber’s policy, which was enacted in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, black-owned restaurants are advantaged because customers are no longer charged the $3 to $8 delivery fee paid to Uber Eats to receive their food. Thus, customers are incentivized to select a black-owned pizza restaurant over an Asian-owned coffee shop, a Hispanic-owned barbeque restaurant, or a white-owned bakery.

