The voting bloc that includes blacks in America long has been, essentially, the property of the Democrat party. Few Republicans get endorsements from the community and seldom do GOP candidates get more than a single-digit percentage of the vote.

Until the younger black generations in America encountered President Trump, according to a study.

It shows a full 29% of black voters ages 30-44, and 21% of those aged 18-29 have a “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” view of the president.

Older black voters, the report from the Democracy Fund and UCLA Nationscape said, are less supportive. Just 14% of those 45-64 and 9% of those 65 and older hold the same assessment.

In an interview with Just the News, veteran black empowerment activist Bob Woodson said, “Trump symbolizes a much broader understanding than just his personality, what he represents. I think that our younger people are realizing how they have been taken for granted by the Democratic Party and Democratic philosophy, and therefore are really open to alternatives.”

He pointed to the 2018 governor’s race in Florida, where white Republican Ron DeSantis won by some 32,000 votes over black Democrat Andrew Gillum.

“And that’s because 100,000 low-income blacks voted for DeSantis, even though Gillum had Obama and Oprah campaigning for him,” Woodson told Just the News. “And that is because of DeSantis’ position on choice in education and charter schools. So I think you’re seeing a more independent strain through younger blacks who are able to look beyond the ideology and the personality and make decisions more on objective reasons to vote for people.”

The JTN report also noted the results revealed “that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is in a weaker position with younger black voters than Hillary Clinton was in 2016.”

Woodson suggested the change was at least partly because the voters are looking at the content of issues “that have nothing to do with race, but having to do with ‘practical applications of policies like education, entrepreneurship, there’s just more of an openness to look beyond race.'”

He warned, “Because blacks have been duped over the past 50 years by Democrats and liberals to only look at life through the prism of race and partisan politics. And I think that represents a break with that.”

JTN reported there were those who disagreed. For example, Toure, “a popular, progressive African-American media host and writer,” said the “overwhelming majority of black people feel that Trump is an enemy.”

And, the report said, Antjuan Seawright, a senior advisor to the Democratic National Committee, said it was just one snapshot and younger voters were occupied by coronavirus and racial tensions, and not focusing on the election yet.

Rob Smith, a black activist who works with the Turning Point USA group, told JTN the results need to be considered.

He said the population is tired of “the same stories about victimhood, racism, and zero answers that the left has been giving for years.”

