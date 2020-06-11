https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck/ag-barr-investigation

On the radio program Thursday, former New York City Mayor and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani,told Glenn Beck he expects several arrests to result from the federal probe into the origins of the Russia investigation.

“I would be shocked if we did not have seven or eight indictments before the election,” Giuliani said, adding that President Trump has “complete confidence” in Attorney General Bill Barr to get the job done.

Asked he could name anyone “consequential,” Giuliani was quick to bring up former FBI Director James Comey.

“Comey committed perjury on his FISA application,” he stated. “He gave a sworn statement, that was clear as hell, that the Steele affidavit was verified, and then told people, at or about the very same time, that it wasn’t. So he’s a witness against himself. Of course, there’s 100 pieces of other evidence that he knew it was unverified.”

