https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/mark-levin-on-media-and-protests

This week on “LevinTV,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin exposed the mainstream media’s glaring hypocrisy when it comes to the First Amendment, in particular the right to “peaceably assemble,” and how they completely flipped their narrative on the topic in less that one month.

“They support peaceful protests, they keep telling us,” Levin said. “Except, of course, if it’s people who want their jobs, and their lives, and their businesses back.”

Levin played a revealing video montage to highlight the stark contrast between the media’s reaction to anti-lockdown protests amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the violent riots following the death of George Floyd.

“The president is right, the media are the enemy of the people,” he added. “If you believe in liberty and the Constitution, if you believe in private property rights, law and order, and, you know, all those ‘weird’ things we’ve traditionally always embraced, then the media are the enemy of the people. They’re also the enemy of the First Amendment and freedom of the press because they’ve destroyed it. We need a revolution when it comes to the media — they are systemically leftist.”

Watch the video below to hear more from “the Great One”:

Use code LEVIN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

