https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-market-virus/2020/06/11/id/971668

U.S. stocks slumped on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Dow set for their steepest percentage declines since April 1, as investors fretted over a new wave of coronavirus infections and a gloomy economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

The three main U.S. stocks indexes were trading at a one-week low as new coronavirus cases rose in the United States after five weeks of declines, according to a Reuters analysis.

All major S&P sectors were deep in the red with financial , energy and material sectors, that track economic growth, posting the biggest declines.

Wall Street’s fear gauge, the CBOE volatility index, rose to 32 points, its highest level since May 15.

The easing of lockdowns and a massive stimulus program to help the economy bounce back quickly to pre-pandemic levels have been pivotal in helping the three main indexes recover about 40% from a deep, virus-induced selloff.

“We’re actually going to have a W-shaped recovery,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management for Huntington Private Bank in Columbus, Ohio. “Markets are dealing with the fact that we now have an elongated recovery period.”

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes ended lower on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged it could take years for the millions of people laid off due to COVID-19 to get back to work, even as he reiterated his promise to support the virus-hit economy.

A Labor Department report showed about 1.54 million people applied for state unemployment benefits for the week ended June 6, roughly in line with estimates.

Boeing Co shed 9.1% after its top supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc announced a 21-day layoff for staff doing production and support work for Boeing’s 737 program. Spirit AeroSystems tumbled 12.1%.

Just before 1:30 p.m. ET on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,386 points, or 5.1%, to 25,603. The Dow at its worst traded 1,544 points lower, or 5.7%.

The S&P 500 lost 135 points, or 4.2%, to 3,056 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 350 points, or 3.5%, to 9,672.

Shares of banks, which tend to benefit in a higher rate environment, slipped 6.6%, extending losses after Fed policymakers saw key overnight interest rates remaining near zero through at least 2022.

Shares of airlines and cruise operators were some of the biggest percentage losers on the S&P 500.

The S&P 1500 airlines index tumbled 9.2%, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd slumped 13.6% and 8.2%, respectively.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 15.18-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 10.29-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and five new lows.

GLOBAL STOCKS

The safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on Thursday while a gauge of global equity markets fell the most in seven weeks after the Federal Reserve’s sobering outlook cast doubt on hopes for a V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks on Wall Street fell, a 10-day winning streak in Asia came to a halt and the main European bourses tumbled about 3%, snuffing a rally that had recouped much of the market’s deep losses and even drove the Nasdaq to record highs this week.

U.S. Treasury and euro zone government bonds rallied after the Fed signaled it plans years of extraordinary support to counter the economic fallout from a still spreading pandemic.

The number of Americans seeking jobless benefits fell last week, but millions laid off because of COVID-19 continue to receive unemployment checks, suggesting the U.S. labor market could take years to heal even as hiring resumes.

The Fed is not painting a perfect V-shaped recovery and is going to be ultra-accommodative for a very long time, said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers in Geneva.

“Suddenly the question is, ‘Well, why are they’re going to be so accommodative if the recovery is going so well?'” she said.

Some of the selloff “is probably just by not being the V-shaped the market is priced for right now, and some of it is taking a breather after the last few weeks,” Dwek said.

In a reality check to the stock market’s recent euphoria, the Fed predicted the U.S. economy would shrink 6.5% in 2020 and unemployment would still be at 9.3% at year’s end.

MSCI’s all-country world index, which tracks shares in 49 nations, fell 3.26% to 522.18, it’s biggest slide since April 21. Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 4.11% to 1,378.16.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the Fed was studying yield curve control, a form of easing already employed by Japan and Australia.

John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management in Tokyo, said in his view the Fed is moving toward yield curve control, which should keep 10-year yields at 1% or less and will tend to suppress the dollar, at least for a while.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes dropped sharply from last week’s peak of 0.96%. The 10-year Treasury note fell 6.9 basis points to yield 0.6739%, while German 10-year bund yields fell 8.9 basis points to -0.416%.

The yen rose to a one-month high against the dollar, while the Swiss franc climbed to a three-month peak. The euro also rose, leaving open the possibility of more downside for the dollar.

The euro fell 0.04% at $1.1365, and the yen slid 0.38% at $106.6800.

SECOND WAVE

Market sentiment also took a hit as new coronavirus infections in the United States showed a slight increase after five weeks of declines, only part of which was attributed to more testing.

Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said, “There is a new wave coming in parts of the country. It’s small and it’s distant so far, but it’s coming.”

Oil prices tumbled around 7%, fueled by renewed concerns about demand destruction as new cases of coronavirus tick up globally, while the United States saw another large build in crude inventories.

Brent crude futures fell $2.81, or 6.73%, at $38.92 a barrel. U.S. crude slid $3.14, or 7.93%, at $36.46 a barrel.

