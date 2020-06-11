https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502405-warren-dems-urge-trump-to-back-down-from-veto-threat-over-changing

Senate Democrats are urging President TrumpDonald John TrumpFed chairman warns of ‘long road’ to recovery House panel again presses Pentagon leaders to testify on military’s role in protests A ‘sacred trust,’ from George Marshall to Jim Mattis MORE to back down from a threat to veto a mammoth defense bill over a provision that would require the Pentagon to rename bases named after Confederate figures.

Several Democrats — including Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSchumer on Trump’s tweet about 75-year-old protester: He ‘should go back to hiding in the bunker’ Democrats unveil sweeping legislation in response to protests of police brutality Pelosi, Schumer kneel in silence for almost 9 minutes to honor George Floyd MORE (N.Y.) and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Health Care: WHO seeks to clarify widely criticized statement on asymptomatic spread | New study shows 60 percent of Roosevelt carrier crew have coronavirus antibodies | Senators seek probe into Trump administration’s ‘Project Airbridge’ On The Money: Key Democrat accuses Labor chief of ‘misleading’ testimony | Warren urges bank regulator to scrap anti-redlining rule rewrite | Senators press IG to act to prevent nursing homes from seizing coronavirus checks The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan says there will be consequences from fraying US-China relations; WHO walks back claims on asymptomatic spread of virus MORE (Mass.) and Jack Reed John (Jack) Francis ReedCheney blasts Trump move to draw down troops in Germany: ‘Dangerously misguided’ Bipartisan Senate panel leaders back fund to deter China The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: National Portrait Gallery’s Kim Sajet says this era rewiring people’s relationship with culture, art; Trump’s war with Twitter heats up MORE (R.I.), the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee — sent a letter to Trump on Thursday saying they were “deeply troubled” by his tweet saying that he will “not even consider” renaming the bases.

“As President and Commander-in-Chief, we urge you to stand on the right side of history and support the SASC-adopted proposal to remove all names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederacy from bases and other property of the U.S. military,” they wrote in the letter.

In addition to Schumer, Warren and Reed, Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenMnuchin indicates openness to more PPP loans in next COVID-19 relief bill On The Money: GOP turning against new round of ,200 rebate checks | Millions of Americans frustrated by delayed unemployment checks | Senate votes to give coronavirus relief program more flexibility GOP senator blocks bill giving flexibility to small-business loans but says deal near MORE (N.H.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandWarren, Pressley introduce bill to make it a crime for police officers to deny medical care to people in custody Senate Dems press DOJ over coronavirus safety precautions in juvenile detention centers Senate Democrat introduces bill to protect food supply MORE (N.Y.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoFederal judges should be allowed to be Federalist Society members Senate Dems press DOJ over coronavirus safety precautions in juvenile detention centers Conservative group launches campaign accusing Democrats of hypocrisy on Kavanuagh, Biden MORE (Hawaii), Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineDefense bill turns into proxy battle over Floyd protests Democratic senators kneel during moment of silence for George Floyd Overnight Defense: Trump’s move to use military in US sparks backlash | Defense officials take heat | Air Force head calls Floyd’s death ‘a national tragedy’ MORE (Va.), Martin Heinrich Martin Trevor HeinrichDemocratic senators kneel during moment of silence for George Floyd Democrats call for green energy relief in next stimulus package OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump rule limits states from blocking pipeline projects | EPA finalizes rule to regulate cancer-linked chemical | Democrats want Congress to help plug ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells MORE (N.M.), Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersGun control group rolls out first round of Senate endorsements GOP’s Obama-era probes fuel Senate angst GOP votes to give chairman authority to subpoena Obama officials MORE (Mich.), Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthBudowsky: Michelle Obama or Tammy Duckworth for VP Calls for police reform sparks divisions in Congress Trump stokes backlash with threat to use military against protesters MORE (Ill.) and Doug Jones (Ala.) signed the letter.

The Senate Armed Services Committee agreed to include an amendment from Warren to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would require the Pentagon to rename bases and other military assets bearing the names of Confederate leaders.

The language included in the mammoth policy bill creates a commission to come up with a plan for renaming bases and other assets. At the end of three years, the Pentagon “shall” remove all names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederacy or anyone who served voluntarily in the Confederate army, a committee staffer said.

But the idea has faced backlash from Trump and the White House, where press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday that Trump would veto an NDAA that required renaming the bases.

Trump added in a tweet that “monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage.”

“Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations,” he added.

But Democrats countered in their letter that Trump had a “profound misunderstanding” of the current moment in U.S. history, where the country has been rocked by days of protests after George Floyd’s death.

“Your rejection of this proposal reflects a profound misunderstanding of this moment in our nation’s history, when Americans are demanding that we reckon with a centuries-old legacy of systemic racism and our military leaders recognize that condoning Confederate symbols undermines their mission and unit cohesion,” they wrote.

They added that changing the names of the bases wouldn’t disrespect the military but instead address a “long-standing harm.”

“It is long past time for the United States military to cease honoring, commemorating, or otherwise celebrating those who took up arms against the United States in the Civil War, sacrificing hundreds of thousands of American lives in order to preserve the institution of chattel slavery,” they added.

