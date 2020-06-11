https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-dallas-police-dept-releases-video-championing-taking-a-knee-to-fight-racism

On Thursday, the Dallas police Department released a video that championed police taking a knee in solidarity with people protesting the death of George Floyd, ending with Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall getting down on one knee.

The video begins with the statement: “To the communities we serve: We hear you. But before we move forward, we need to pause.” The video shows various police officers hugging people or kneeling with them, continuing, “To listen before we speak. And to kneel before we stand.” Then the video shows a row of police kneeling with protesters as the screen reads, “We join those in law enforcement who are stopping, listening and kneeling,” before the screen reads “Because Black lives do matter.”

The video then shows Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo telling a crowd, “If you’ve got hate in your heart for people of color, get over it. Because this city is a minority majority city. And this city is a city where blacks and whites and browns and legal and illegal all get together! Because we judge each other by the content of our hearts.”

Another policeman is featured saying, “I understand their frustrations. We just got to continue to try to do our best,” followed by another officer telling a crowd, “Let me take a knee with you. You’re going to have to help me up, though,” before he arises and states, “What happened to George Floyd was wrong.”

Another policeman tells a crowd, “We want to be with y’all, for real. So I took my helmet off and laid the batons down; I want to make this a parade, not a protest.”

Durham, North Carolina Police Chief Cerlelyn “CJ” Davis states,“We’ve got to continue to work together so that these types of opportunities to heal are done in a way where everyone is respected.”

The end of the video features Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, accompanied by two other policeman and two other people who look like civilians, all getting down on one knee as she states. “Let’s work together to end racism.”

Author and pundit Dana Loesch responded, “Decent people abhor both injustice and moral deficiencies like racism and can do so without taking a knee. I take a knee to God in prayer and before His throne only but I’ll stand with the righteous against injustice.”

CBSDFW reported this week, “During a Public Safety Committee meeting Monday, Chief Renee Hall told council members she officially banned chokeholds, which have not been practiced since 2004. She also implemented a duty to intervene policy, ordering officers to stop other officers when they act inappropriately. She said next week the Dallas Police Department will institute a policy requiring officers to announce warnings before shooting.”

