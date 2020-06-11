https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/west-virginia-patrick-morrisey-mail-in-voting-fraud/2020/06/11/id/971627

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey​, who won the Republican nomination for reelection on Tuesday, says the mail carrier charged with attempted election fraud in his state proves President Donald Trump has reason to be concerned about mail-in voting.

“It was a rural mail carrier who was actually trying to convert Democratic votes to Republican votes but my position and that of the secretary of state, U.S. attorney, probably everyone on TV today, is if you see absentee ballot fraud, you go after it regardless of who is trying to steal from who,” Morrisey said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“But it points out that if you have paper ballots and you’re not tracking it in a closed system that fraud can occur and that is very troubling.”

The Department of Justice on Tuesday charged 47-year-old Thomas Cooper, a mail carrier for Pendleton County, with attempted election fraud.

The criminal complaint against Cooper alleges that he received eight “2020 Primary Election COVID-19 Mail-In Absentee Request” forms from the Pendleton County Courthouse in April that appeared to have had the voters’ party-ballot requests altered.

“I think what we’ve seen with this process is that before you go hog wild with these broader systems, you’re going to have to do it a lot better. … to make sure that there’s no allegation of absentee ballot fraud,” Morrisey said.

“This is not a made-up concept, a myth. The president was absolutely right to mention this.”

