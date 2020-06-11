https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/white-house-prepares-favorable-daca-ruling-supreme-court/

(DAILY SIGNAL) The Trump administration anticipates a victory in the Supreme Court to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the nation’s No. 2 homeland security official said Wednesday.

“We have all the usual judicial challenges. You see judges trying to get in the way of what we are doing all the time,” Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said during a webinar sponsored by The Heritage Foundation.

Cuccinelli was referring to lower court rulings protecting the 2012 executive actions by the Obama administration to shield from deportation some 700,000 illegal immigrants who originally entered the country as minors.

