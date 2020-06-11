https://www.theblaze.com/news/celebrity-psa-racism-mocked-online

White liberal celebrities compiled a video to apologize for not opposing racism enough, but the cringe-inducing propaganda was roundly mocked on social media.

The video included Sarah Paulson, Julianne Moore, Kristen Bell, Kesha, and Aaron Paul. The public service announcement was made in partnership with the NAACP and published on Thursday.

In the video, the celebrities take turns reading a statement of their complicity with micro-aggressions and racism.

“I take responsibility for every unchecked moment, for every time it was easier to ignore than to call it out for what it was, every not-so-funny joke, every unfair stereotype, every blatant injustice no matter how big or how small, every time I remained silent,” they announce.

“Small people are getting slaughtered in the streets, killed in their own homes,” said Julianne Moore.

The response

Many on social media mocked the video as a futile exercise in virtue signaling:

While some on the left demanded that the celebrities do more than post a video and called for them to make monetary donations to “Black Lives Matter” organizations.

The NAACP released a statement about the PSA to clarify its purpose.

“We encourage everyone to take action and donate,” the statement read. “We are proud of those that used their voices in solidarity with this purpose.”

Here’s the celebrity racism PSA video:



[embedded content]

Celebrities solve racism by affirming racism is bad



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

