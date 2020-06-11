https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wth-joe-biden-says-george-floyds-death-bigger-assassination-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-video/

This is the Democrat Party leader and the likely nominee for President of the United States.

Joe Biden today told a crowd of supporters that George Floyd’s death was bigger than the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Joe Biden: “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,”

Joe Biden: “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact the George Floyd’s death did.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/b9LzB9bbNq — ForAmerica 🇺🇸 (@ForAmerica) June 11, 2020

