https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/another-peaceful-protest-turns-wild-riot-antifa-blm-mob-miami-crazy-video/

The Black Lives Matter and Antifa mob violently attacked the Miami police last night.

The entire scene was captured on video.

These people are causing chaos and destruction across the US today.

This was the scene last night in Miami.

** Warning on language.

TRENDING: “I Should Never Have Been There” – Gen Mark Milley Stands with the Mob – Apologizes for Walking to Torched St. John’s Church with President Trump (VIDEO)

The Antifa mob members are using skateboards as weapons today across the US in their protests.

It’s not clear that these people even know how to skateboard.

But they appear innocent for the liberal media.

Miami

Anche un semplice skateboard in mano a questa gente diventa un’arma #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/FbyUZ14PIt — FrancySalvinizanzan (@Parampampolo76) June 12, 2020

The leftist thugs called this a “peaceful” skateboard protest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

