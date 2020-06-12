https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/502457-appeals-court-appears-reluctant-to-order-dismissal-of-flynn-case

A divided federal appeals court on Friday seemed reluctant to order the judge presiding over former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s prosecution to dismiss the case ahead of scheduled arguments in the trial court next month.

During a Friday hearing before a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, two judges expressed reservations about preventing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan from ruling on the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) motion to dismiss Flynn’s criminal case.

Sullivan drew attention last month when he took the unusual step of appointing a retired federal judge to argue against dropping the charges and to explore the possibility of holding Flynn in contempt for perjury, with a hearing scheduled for July 16.

Flynn responded by asking the D.C. Circuit to order Sullivan to drop the case and block the court-appointed counsel from pressing for Flynn’s continued prosecution.

But at least two members of the three-judge panel on Friday appeared wary of removing Sullivan’s authority to consider additional perspectives and issue his own ruling — which could include granting DOJ’s request to drop the charges.

“We have Judge Sullivan, who is an old hand, he’s an excellent trial judge,” said Judge Karen Henderson, a George H.W. Bush appointee. “And he may say, to himself at least, you know, I asked for advice, and I’m ignoring it. And I’m granting the motion to dismiss. Shouldn’t he be allowed to do that?”

Judge Robert Wilkins, an Obama appointee, also seemed reluctant to intervene in the pending trial court proceedings. The view of Judge Neomi Rao, a Trump appointee who posed probing questions to counsel on both sides, was more difficult to read.

