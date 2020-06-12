https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-americans-overwhelmingly-oppose-defunding-police/

A new poll has found that black Americans overwhelmingly oppose rioters’ demands of defunding the police.

The YouGov/HuffPost poll found that most Americans do want police reform, such as banning chokeholds, but defunding the police was the least popular policy they asked about.

“Self-described liberals support defunding the police by a 13-point margin,” HuffPost reported. “But nearly every other ideological and demographic group opposes it. Democrats and Democratic leaners oppose it by a 4-percentage point margin, and Black Americans oppose it by a 20-point margin.”

They found that while about a quarter of black Americans support defunding the police, 49 percent oppose the idea.

“By contrast, solid majorities of the public favor banning police chokeholds (73% support this), creating a federal registry for complaints against officers (72%), developing a national standard for police use of force (69%), making it easier for the federal government to charge officers for using excessive force (68%), assigning independent prosecutors to handle cases where officers use fatal force (67%) and eliminating officers’ “qualified immunity” against misconduct lawsuits (59%),” the pollsters noted.

The poll found that white people and Republicans are most opposed to defunding police, as well as older Americans.

