On Friday, conservative commentator and author Candace Owens responded to comedian Dave Chappelle leveling a raunchy bit about the politico in his latest special.

“To every Democrat tweeting me the clip of #DaveChappelle insulting me: I’m not a leftist,” Owens posted via Twitter. “I have a sense of humor & I think comedians SHOULD make fun of people.”

“Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of all time and I made it into one of his specials. That’s POWER!” she added.

In a follow-up tweet, Owens said: “We’ve arrived too suddenly into a culture where people can’t laugh at themselves, or want to restrain comedians. I will never be a part of that culture.”

“[Dave Chappelle —you are legend and I’d love to meet you and challenge you to say any of that to my face!” the 31-year-old added. “All love!”

During the special, titled “8:46,” Chappelle says the following about Owens (via The New York Post):

“I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway.’ I don’t give a f–k what this n—– did. I don’t care what this n—– did. I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p—-. I don’t know if it stanks, but I imagine it does. If I ever find out, I’ll let you know for sure. I’ll tell like Azealia Banks. I’ll tell.”

The title of the special is a reference to the death of George Floyd, a black male who died last month after a police officer knelt on the 46-year-old’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest, as shown in viral video footage.

Owens made an explosive video earlier this month outlining why she found it troubling that the black community would make a “martyr” out of a man with a lengthy criminal history.

The commentator’s response to Chappelle is reminiscent of her recent response to comedian Tim Dillion.

Back in May, Dillon made a video mocking all things coronavirus, which included the comedian, dressed as the virus, joking: “Candace Owens doesn’t even believe I’m real. Let me catch that b****. Let me catch that b**** in a Whole Foods. I’ll go right up her nose.”

Owens responded with a sense of humor: “This is absolutely hilarious,” she wrote, quoting the video, “My dad is Bill Gates. My mother is a bat.”

Dillon appreciated Owens’ response: “This is cool. [Candace Owens] can take a joke which is more than I can say for some liberals,” he wrote. “Speaker Pelosi your move.”

While the Left is cheering Chapelle’s jokes about Owens, an openly conservative black woman, they were bashing the funny man not too long ago for his “transphobic” jokes, most recently in his Netflix special “Sticks & Stones.”

