Comedian Dave Chappelle debuted an uncensored Netflix comedy special on his YouTube channel late Thursday night, and in it, he launches a vicious attack on conservative commentator and Blexit founder, Candace Owens.

The special is titled “8:46” — 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, leading to Floyd’s death during a shocking arrest caught on video, sparking nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

The no-holds-barred streaming comedy special is peppered with Chappelle’s social commentary — a mix he’s become well known for, often running afoul of both sides of the political aisle with his jokes. No subject is off-limits, and Chappelle hits everything from Kobe Bryant’s death to Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham, per the New York Post.

But the show, filmed just last week in Ohio in front of a “socially distanced” crowd of around 100 people at an outdoor pavilion, also tackles Floyd’s death.

“It’s hard to figure out what to say about George Floyd, so I’m not going to say it yet,” Chappelle says, flipping through his notes. “I got to tell you, this is like the first concert in North American since all this s*** happened, so like it or not, it’s history. It’s going to be in the books.”

He definitely had a prime target in mind, though: Owens, who has been outspoken in recent weeks against efforts to turn George Floyd into a martyr, calling Floyd “not a good person.”

Chappelle begins by calling Owens “the most articulate idiot I’ve ever seen in my f****** life.”

“Candace Owen, that rotten b***h, she’s the worst,” he goes on. “I can’t think of a worse way to make money. She’s the most articulate idiot I’ve ever seen in my f***ing life.”

“I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway,’” Chappelle says.

“I don’t give a f*** what this n***** did,” Chappelle says, referring to Floyd. “I don’t care what this n***** did. I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p****. I don’t know if it stanks, but I imagine it does. If I ever find out, I’ll let you know for sure.”

“I’ll tell like Azealia Banks.” Chappelle finished, referencing the female rapper well-known for her public feuds. “I’ll tell.”

He then snapped back at Owens for suggesting the black community has made George Floyd into a “hero.”

“‘Why does the black community make him a hero? Why did you choose him as a hero? We didn’t choose him; you did. They killed him and that wasn’t right, so he’s the guy,” Chappelle shouts at the absent Owens. “We’re not desperate for heroes in the black community. Anyone who survives this nightmare is my goddamned hero.”

The special comes with a disclaimer noting that the material is “unrefined.”

