https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/cuomo-announces-new-york-state-ban-chokeholds/

(ABC NEWS) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a series of police reforms Friday that include making police use of chokeholds that result in injury or death a crime.

Cuomo in a tweet called this “a historic moment” for New York.

The reforms also include a repeal of a measure known as 50-A that shields police disciplinary records from public view.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook