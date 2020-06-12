https://www.dailywire.com/news/dave-chapelle-laura-ingraham-is-a-c

Comedian Dave Chappelle ripped into Laura Ingraham in his newest Netflix special for comments the Fox News host made about NBA player Lebron James.

Chappelle’s newest comedy special,” 8:46,” was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Friday. Most of the special was devoted to discussing police brutality and violence between police officers and black people.

At one point, Chappelle deviated and defended James against criticisms Ingraham made two years ago. The television host had slammed James for criticisms he made of President Trump and said the NBA star should “shut up and dribble.”

“Lebron James once said something about racism and Laura Ingraham – which I will say publicly anywhere, anytime, is a c***; tell them I said it – told one of Ohio’s greatest residents ever, ‘shut up and dribble,’” Chappelle said.

“This b**** told my friend to ‘shut up and dribble.’ My friend is the best at something, and this b**** is not the best at anything, just a regular-a** white b**** with a platform,” Chappelle said.

[embedded content]

On her show in February 2018, Ingraham criticized James and another NBA player Kevin Durant for weighing in on Trump’s “racist comments.”

“Must they run their mouths like that?” Ingraham asked.

“It is always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball,” Ingraham continued. “Lebron and Kevin, you’re great players but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their ‘coach,’ so keep the political commentary to yourself, or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

Many celebrities and well-known public figures attacked Ingraham for the segment, characterizing her comments as racist, despite her well-documented history of criticizing many celebrities of all races. Her “shut up and dribble” remark was a play on the title of a book she wrote in 2006, “Shut Up & Sing.”

Lebron personally responded to Ingraham’s comments at the time.

“We will definitely not shut up and dribble. I will definitely not do that,” James said during a post-game press conference. “I mean too much to society, I mean too much to the youth, I mean too much to so many kids that feel like they don’t have a way out and they need someone to help lead them out of the situation they’re in.”

Ingraham has recently come under fire again for her comments about James after she defended NFL quarterback Drew Brees after he said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America, or our country” in response to a question on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. Brees was heavily criticized and has apologized multiple times for his comments.

“He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. I mean he’s a person,” Ingraham said, adding “this is beyond football.”

James accused Ingraham of hypocrisy over the Fox News host’s treatment of himself and Brees.

“If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here????” James tweeted. “And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see.”

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

