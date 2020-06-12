https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/502461-dave-chappelle-speaks-out-on-george-floyd-death-rips-media-in-surprise

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle criticized certain media commentary surrounding George Floyd’s death in a new Netflix special titled “8:46.”

Chappelle singled out CNN anchor Don Lemon, who suggested public figures should use their platform to draw attention to the issue.

“I’m watching Don Lemon, that hot bed of reality. He says, where are all these celebrities, why aren’t you talking?” Chappelle said.

The comedian noted that he’s spoken about issues of race before, but questioned the need for celebrities to speak out following Floyd’s death.

“Answer me: Do you want to see a celebrity right now? Do we give a f— what Ja Rule thinks?” the comedian asked the crowd.

Floyd’s death has sparked weeks of protests in American cities as activists call for police reform, with some also issuing calls to defund police departments. Chappelle said activists can speak for their issues themselves.

“Does it matter about celebrity? No, this is the streets talking for themselves, they don’t need me right now. I kept my mouth shut. And I’ll still keep my mouth shut,” Chappelle said.

“But don’t think my silence is complicit,” he said, adding later, “Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds?”

Chappelle said that 8:46 was significant because it was the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck, but also the time of the morning when the comedian was born.

Lemon responded to Chappelle’s comments on Friday. He called him his “favorite comedian” while saying he agrees with him and that “the establishment has been a bit behind.”

“I think the young people who are out there in the streets don’t really care what we have to say,” Lemon said.

Lemon said he stands by his statements calling for public figures to bring attention to the issue, noting the “irony is that his special is called 8:46, he’s talking about this issue, I think it’s great that he’s using his platform to talk about this in the way that he can.”

